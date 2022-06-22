Growth across Valley signals temperature increase, impact on climate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the increased number of people moving into the Valley, there are now fewer homes available, highways are more congested and water availability is decreasing.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that between 2010 and 2020, Phoenix was the fastest-growing big city in the United States. All this growth means that the climate is being impacted, due to more buildings, traffic, cement, and asphalt. Experts are saying these factors and more are contributing to Phoenix becoming a “heat island,” which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is an urban area that has much higher temperatures inside of it than the surrounding areas.

Arizona climatologist Erin-Anne Saffell says that while studying weather patterns over time, she believes that part of what’s causing these rising temperatures are the more affordable housing developments being built outside the metro area. Saffell says that Phoenix temperatures have increased in the last 100 years by two and a half degrees. That may not seem like a lot, but in the Phoenix metro area, temperatures in the last 50 years have increased by four and a half degrees.

“So the impact or the way that the temperature changes have happened, it’s been twice as large as a consequence of the urban heat island,” Saffell said. “So, understanding how the urban heat island operates then what we can do to mitigate and prevent that is ideal.”

The heat increase means people are running their air conditioners for longer periods, generating high electric bills, which contribute to even more energy consumption. Saffell says that in these cases, planting more shade trees across the Phoenix metro area may mitigate the gradual temperature increase and lower the temperature of the “heat island effect.”

