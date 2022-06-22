A Chandler-based machine shop is making a big impact — and they’re hiring

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — How would you like to work for a company that makes parts essential to the Blue Origin space rocket? Advanced Materials Technologies, or AMT, is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. “Makes you proud that you had something to do with launching a rocket,” said Kyle Donkersloot, vice president and general manager of the 65,000-square-foot facility.

Besides the engine part for the Blue Origin rocket, the company makes dozens of components used in commercial aviation, along with the oil and gas industry. Many parts start as raw pieces of metal and are then engineered into exact specifications based on need. Most are made by CNC machines and others, such as a drilling machine called a hole popper. “(The machine makes) tough, tough stuff that’s designed to handle really high temperatures and remain stable when it’s in an engine,” Donkersloot explained.

Like many other companies, AMT made it through tough times during the pandemic. But while some companies were laying people off, AMT was doing the opposite. “We knew that our people are the most important thing to this company and we didn’t want to lose anybody,” Donkersloot said. “So we didn’t do any layoffs, we didn’t cut hours … We gave out bonuses at the end of 2020, actually. We wanted to make sure that our people are taken care of and that they’re happy working here.”

And now, like many companies, they’re struggling to find good people so AMT is ready to hire those who are ready to make a difference. “I would hire 10 guys today if I could,” Donkersloot said. “I have machines sitting, not because I don’t have the work for them, but because I don’t have the people to run them.” AMT is looking for machinists, inspectors, engineers and more. Take a look at AMT’s current list of job opportunities here.

