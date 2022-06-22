Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Chance of storms this week for the Phoenix area

It's expected to be a dry night in the Valley with some clouds and lows in the 80s.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-80s and some cloud cover. Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high temperature close to 105 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 106. We will also see mostly clear skies through the afternoon, with just a slight chance of storms at night.

We will see some monsoonal moisture push into our state again later this week, increasing the storm chances Friday and Saturday. There is also a chance of storms again in the forecast Sunday and Monday. What is left of a tropical system could increase even more moisture in our area this week as well. Interesting note, so far, for heat, it has been a good start to summer in the Valley. Last year at this time, we had 10 days above 110 degrees. This year, we have only had six. On average, we have 23 days above 110 during an average summer here in the Valley. The record was 53 days above 110 in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A few clouds expected Wednesday night for Phoenix area
Monsoon slowly ramping up across AZ, 106 for Phoenix
High expected to be 106 today, less storms likely
Highs expected around 106 today, storms less likely
Slight chance for thunderstorms for the Phoenix area on Wednesday