Chance of storms this week for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-80s and some cloud cover. Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high temperature close to 105 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 106. We will also see mostly clear skies through the afternoon, with just a slight chance of storms at night.

We will see some monsoonal moisture push into our state again later this week, increasing the storm chances Friday and Saturday. There is also a chance of storms again in the forecast Sunday and Monday. What is left of a tropical system could increase even more moisture in our area this week as well. Interesting note, so far, for heat, it has been a good start to summer in the Valley. Last year at this time, we had 10 days above 110 degrees. This year, we have only had six. On average, we have 23 days above 110 during an average summer here in the Valley. The record was 53 days above 110 in 2020.

