Arrests made after shots fired at Glendale police officers investigating burglary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police officials are expected to release more information after several officers were reportedly shot at while investigating a burglary earlier this week.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, Glendale police responded to a possible burglary in progress at a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrested three people and placed them in patrol vehicles. While seven officers were still in the area investigating the burglary just before midnight, they heard four shots and a “whizzing” sound – possibly the sound of bullets passing near them.

The officers quickly removed the suspects from the patrol vehicles and moved them to safety. No one was hurt and at the time, officers didn’t find anyone who might have fired those shots. On Wednesday, Glendale police announced that two suspects were in custody, after what they describe as a “surprising” arrest.

Additional information is expected early this afternoon during a press conference at Glendale police headquarters. Arizona’s Family will be in Glendale for the conference.

