Arizona Girl Power group teaches Valley girls empowerment, coping skills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new summer workshop is available for Valley girls this summer that hopes to empower them to embrace their worth. It’s called AZ Girl Power and is part of the Empowered Girls Summer Series.

Creator Jaime Smilovici and a few campers spoke with Arizona’s Family reporter Tess Rafols Wednesday morning on Good Morning Arizona about how the camp got started and what it could mean for girls in the community. “I’ve been working for the last 20 years or so in the Valley with kids these ages — kindergarten through eighth grade — and I wanted to work with them in a safe outlet and bring them into the Mason Jar Boutique where we do our group sessions,” Smilovici said. “I wanted to work on assertiveness skills, coping skills, and mindfulness so they feel safe in this environment.”

The workshops are geared toward girls who are in second through eighth grade. One workshop participant named Georgina, who’s going into sixth grade, said the course was helpful for her. “I learned how to solve problems within friendships,” she said. “I also learned how to make new friends which was helpful as well.”

Another attendee named Mia said it helped her self-confidence. “I built friendships and believe in myself and be the person I really want to be,” she said.

