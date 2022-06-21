Your Life
Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

The family pulled the boy from the pool.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Tuesday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.

Crews said he was breathing on his own when he arrived at the hospital but he’s in critical condition. It’s unclear if the pool had a fence around it. Firefighters didn’t say who was supposed to be watching the boy.

