Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters work at the site of fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday,...
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment
AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells the Jan. 6th committee that "…anyone, anywhere, anytime...
RAW VIDEO: Speaker Rusty Bowers responds to Former President Trump's reaction
Arizona's House Speaker Rusty Bowers arrives for a House select committee hearing investigating...
LIVE: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells Jan. 6 panel he was pressured to overturn election results
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers speaks to the Jan. 6 committee.
RAW VIDEO: Arizona House Speaker Bowers details threats he and his family face while at home
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’