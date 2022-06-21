Scottsdale detention officer had sexual encounters with teen boy for years, documents say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents say the Scottsdale detention officer arrested last week had been in an extensive sexual “relationship” with a teenage boy that lasted for years and investigators worry there may be more victims out there. Police say the victim reported the relationship on June 12 to Scottsdale Police, who told Surprise police because the alleged crimes happened in that city. On Wednesday, Tony Michael Ekiss was arrested on multiple child sex charges.

Court paperwork says the victim told investigators that he and Ekiss met on an online dating app in 2018 when he was 15. As they started talking online, the victim said he confessed to being 15, and Ekiss, using “TJ” as an alias, asked if he “liked older guys,” according to investigators. Documents also suggest the conversations started with exchanging selfies and ended with sharing nudes.

Documents also revealed various instances where Ekiss reportedly had oral sex with the victim at a local park or an LDS church. Court paperwork also alleges that in one of those sexual encounters inside Ekiss’ house, Ekiss purportedly sent videos to the victim of the two having sex after having it recorded through security cameras in the home. In another instance, Ekiss reported asking the victim if he could show him some porn.

The victim told investigators that Ekiss met up with him about 20 to 30 times before he stopped talking to him earlier this year. Prosecutors charged him with eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism. Scottsdale police say he resigned before he could be placed on administrative leave.

