Phone call between WNBA’s Griner and wife being rescheduled

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says a phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife is being rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple’s anniversary failed because of an “unfortunate mistake.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that the State Department was working to arrange a new call but did not say when that would be.

Griner has been jailed in Russia since February. She was supposed to speak by phone on Saturday with her wife, Cherelle, but that did not happen. She told The Associated Press on Monday that Brittney Griner tried to reach her 11 times through the American embassy but no one picked up at the number she was given to call.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

