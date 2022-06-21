Monsoon ramps up in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for clear skies this morning across the Valley with partly sunny skies expected by this first afternoon of summer. The summer solstice occurred officially at 2:13 this morning. Look for a high of 107 in the Valley today with a chance for blowing dust and gusty winds this afternoon. There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening as well.

As monsoon moisture streams up into the state from the south, monsoon storm chances increase over the next few days across Arizona. Today and tomorrow, outflow boundaries are especially likely to send some gusty winds and gust our way. Storm chances are near 10 percent today, 30 percent tomorrow and 40% by Thursday. Storm chances also continue into Friday and the weekend. Brief, heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are our biggest threats, along with flash flooding near any burn scars from recent wildfires.

Temperatures will climb over the next few days. Overnight lows may get especially uncomfortable and dangerous by the end of this workweek, with Valley morning temperatures likely to hover in the low 90s. Higher humidity can be expected in the next few days as well. Afternoon temperatures should climb to about 107 again tomorrow and to about 110 degrees by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.