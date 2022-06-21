Monsoon ramping up but will the Phoenix area get rain?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As you know, the weekend brought isolated showers to metro Phoenix and, officially, at Sky Harbor Airport, we’re on the board for Monsoon 2022. The airport got .01 of an inch of rain. Not much at all, but a start. The average rainfall for the monsoon in the Valley is 2.43″. The atmosphere continues to moisten up, and, as a result, we’re observing more thunderstorms in the state on Tuesday, mainly in southeast Arizona. There is a slight chance one of those storms could send an outflow our way and produce some blowing dust. But that’s more likely for areas of Pinal County and we don’t see the setup for a major dust storm at this point. By Thursday night, we have about a 40% chance for thunderstorms.

As you know, it’s hard to pin down the monsoon possibilities, especially as we get farther out in the forecast. We think there’s a decent window opening Thursday night into Friday morning. We’d give that about a 40% chance to see storms in the Valley. That’s also followed up Friday night into Saturday morning with another window with perhaps a 30% chance for storms around town.

Rainfall amounts are not going to be super big. But that said, you may get a nice downpour at your house sometime between now and Monday. A reminder, our news First Alert Weather app is on Apple and Android platforms. Two things we love about it: the radar is pretty good and you can toggle around to any location you want to see. And secondly, the app pushes alerts if there’s lightning in your area. We like that a lot and hope anyone from parents with their kids playing sports to hikers and folks who work outside consider getting some sort of lightning alert.

