Brother and sister eye a future in police work

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In today’s Finding Forever, a series where we connect viewers to deserving children in foster care, you will meet siblings with law enforcement on the mind. And what day Michael and his sister Riley had visiting a Phoenix Police South Mountain precinct to get the VIP tour.

Michael, 5, and his sister Riley, 12, got to see what our officers do, and were treated to everything from a helicopter flyover to a tour of SWAT vehicles filled with surprises.

Michael gets an inside look at a Phoenix police SWAT vehicle. (Arizona's Family)

“What happens if a person steals your gun and you can’t find them?” That was one of the many questions Riley had for officers at the South Mountain precinct. She is a young girl who loves swimming and volleyball and police work, a possible future career.

Josie, with AASK, the adoption agency Arizona’s Family works with, said these siblings get along great together.

“They really are looking for a home,” Josie said. “Where they can grow up together, have a mom and a dad who love them and care for them.”

A Phoenix police officer shows Riley some of the equipment they use, like a shield. (Arizona's Family)

Although Michael is young, it sounds like he may have an interest in the police department when get gets older, too.

“I want to be police,” the young boy said.

Not only did Michael and Riley get to see a ton of cool things, but Phoenix police also even gave them gifts like challenge coins, a way to remember their special day behind the badge.

A Phoenix police officer shows Michael and Riley one of the department's bicycles. (Arizona's Family)

To find out how you might become a forever family for Michael or Riley or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing nfo@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

