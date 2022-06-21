Arizona attorney general sues Scottsdale Unified over 2021 public meetings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, is suing the Scottsdale Unified School District and its former president over how they handled the debate over a COVID-19 mask mandate. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the board and ex-president Jann-Michael Greenburg structured meetings in August 2021, so public comment on the mask mandate was limited. Board members are accused of cutting speakers off during time for comments. Brnovich claims it violates the state’s Open Meeting Law.

The meeting on Aug. 17, 2021, was virtual and at the time Greenburg said there was time for public comment but only for the instructional time model for the 2021-2022 school year. The lawsuit said he’d end any public statement that wasn’t on that topic. “The board repeatedly cut off any speaker whenever Greenburg determined that the topic discussed too far from the 2021-2022 insturctional time model,” violating state law, the lawsuit said. Brnovich says during the Aug. 23, 2021, meeting, the same restrictions were made, violating state law.

The Attorney General’s Office said it received complaints from parents about the restrictions regarding comments and took that to the board in December 2021. SUSD responded and said it was within its right to have those restrictions, according to the lawsuit. Arizona’s Family reached out to Scottsdale Unified for its take on the lawsuit and officials said they responded to Brnovich’s team in December 2021, saying just because it’s a public meeting, it doesn’t have to allow people to make comments on any topic. SUSD’s letter to the Attorney General’s Office points to where somebody presented false information about literature at Chaparral High School and had to be stopped with correct information. As for Monday’s lawsuit, officials said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

