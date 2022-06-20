Work begins on several murals in Mesa’s Asian District

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A one-mile stretch of roadway is set to become home to a collection of murals featuring the animals of the Chinese zodiac, as part of a project to celebrate a diversity of culture and community in Mesa’s Asian District. Work has already begun on the murals, located on Dobson Road between Main Street and Broadway Road in West Mesa.

“Mesa’s Asian District is a can’t-miss, well-loved part of our community,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This is an exciting project that brings together the creative expression of Arizona artists to highlight the importance of this area to our city.”

This campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of the Asian District, which is made up of more than 70 restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, and other businesses. Mekong Plaza is the first building set to have 13 murals installed featuring zodiac animals.

New murals celebrating Asian culture are being put up around the area.

“We are looking forward to the addition of the murals,” said Philip Ta, managing partner of Mekong Plaza. “We hope it gives the people of Mesa and surrounding areas another reason to come visit, ask questions and learn about the history and culture of our community.”

Other murals reflecting other Asian traditions and cultures are also in development.

