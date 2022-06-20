Woman crashes into wall, dies after getting hit while trying to cross freeway in Chandler; 1 detained

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was hit by a car in Chandler early Monday morning.

Initial reports came in around 1 a.m. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family that after the woman crashed into the wall, she got out of her car and tried to walk across the freeway when she was hit by another driver. DPS says that the driver took off but was later caught by troopers. The suspect has not been identified. An off-duty officer reportedly witnessed what happened and helped stopped traffic from hitting the woman again.

ADOT says the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 San Tan freeway lanes are closed near McClintock Drive. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation takes place. It’s not clear when that area of the freeway will reopen. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions

CLOSED: L-202 Santan EB is closed at McClintock due to a collision. There is no estimated reopening time. #PHXtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2022

