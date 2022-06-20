Your Life
Wife of WNBA’s Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug charges until at least July 2.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed.

That’s according to Cherelle Griner, who tells the Associated Press that the couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia on drug-related charges.

That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong.

