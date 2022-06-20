UnResolved Podcast Episode 1: Into The Night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women. Two crimes. One night. Is the murder of a young woman, whose body is found in a Tempe street, connected to the disappearance of college student, Adrienne Salinas? Morgan Loew investigates both cases, just three miles apart, and finds the answer that puts him on an even darker path.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Stitcher (coming soon)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.