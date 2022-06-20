Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

UnResolved Podcast Episode 1: Into The Night

Is there a connection to Adrienne Salinas?
UnResolved
UnResolved(Arizona's Family)
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women. Two crimes. One night. Is the murder of a young woman, whose body is found in a Tempe street, connected to the disappearance of college student, Adrienne Salinas? Morgan Loew investigates both cases, just three miles apart, and finds the answer that puts him on an even darker path.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Stitcher (coming soon)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UnResolved Episode 1 Graphic
Unresolved: Into The Night
UnResolved
UnResolved Podcast
Carola Lovering
Olivia’s Book Club Podcast: Carola Lovering “Can’t Look Away”
Issues with overstocking
Arizona’s Family On Your Side Podcast: Overstock issues