Quiet start to the week, but weather changes are on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a quiet start to the new week, with dry weather and abundant sunshine in the Valley today. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to about 104 degrees, which is just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

In the high country, it’s a chilly start, with morning lows in the 30s! Storms are unlikely in Northern Arizona today, but still possible in Eastern Arizona. Most of the state has seen dry air move in, which will reduce storm chances big time today. As low pressure exits our region today, high pressure will begin to build in the coming days. That ridge will bump up our temperatures, which should climb to about 109 by Thursday, and draw in monsoon moisture from the south. We could also tap into a bit of remnant moisture from the decaying Tropical Storm Blas off the Mexico coast. There’s a slight chance of monsoon storms starting tomorrow and continuing into Wednesday, with a slightly higher chance of storms on Thursday and Friday. Storm chances also continue into the weekend. Blowing dust will be a potential hazard this week in the Valley, along with gusty winds, lightning, and brief, heavy rain.

In the high country, look for fairly light winds the next couple of days except for any thunderstorm gusts. Storm chances ramp up in the mountains as well Tuesday through the weekend.

