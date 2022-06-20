Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Quiet start to the week, but weather changes are on the way to Arizona

It's going to be warmer, but chances for storms across the Valley are also here this week.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a quiet start to the new week, with dry weather and abundant sunshine in the Valley today. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to about 104 degrees, which is just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

In the high country, it’s a chilly start, with morning lows in the 30s! Storms are unlikely in Northern Arizona today, but still possible in Eastern Arizona. Most of the state has seen dry air move in, which will reduce storm chances big time today. As low pressure exits our region today, high pressure will begin to build in the coming days. That ridge will bump up our temperatures, which should climb to about 109 by Thursday, and draw in monsoon moisture from the south. We could also tap into a bit of remnant moisture from the decaying Tropical Storm Blas off the Mexico coast. There’s a slight chance of monsoon storms starting tomorrow and continuing into Wednesday, with a slightly higher chance of storms on Thursday and Friday. Storm chances also continue into the weekend. Blowing dust will be a potential hazard this week in the Valley, along with gusty winds, lightning, and brief, heavy rain.

In the high country, look for fairly light winds the next couple of days except for any thunderstorm gusts. Storm chances ramp up in the mountains as well Tuesday through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 18
Some rain chances this week with a warming trend ahead
Warming trend coming this weekend
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 18
Mild Father’s Day Forecast
Monsoon has hit the Valley, highs in low triple digits for Father's Day