Phoenix woman threw dog into canal after being bitten, police say

Ruth Robbins was booked on a felony charge of animal abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she threw her dog into the canal because she was bitten. It happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said 67-year-old Ruth Robbins got frustrated with her Chihuahua-pug mix because the dog bit her while she was trying to put on the dog’s harness. She then threw the dog into the water, police said.

A witness rescued the dog from the canal, but then the dog bit the witness and ran off. The dog hasn’t been found. Robbins was booked into jail on the one charge. She was released on her recognizance.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

