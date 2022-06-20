Your Life
New concourse opens in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just when you thought Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport couldn’t get any bigger, a major addition four years in the making is now open for business. On Monday, a new $310 million concourse in Terminal 4 debuted with eight new gates for Southwest Airlines. But it doesn’t stop there.

The new concourse also features new shops, a common-use lounge, and restaurants. There’s also a new public art piece called “Phoenix Lights, Phoenix Rising” from artist Susan Logoreci.

State-of-the-art technology is also a big part of the new construction, including windows with electrochromic glazing that automatically adjust tint levels based on the sun’s location. Airport officials hope the smart technology will mean savings in energy costs.

While the expansion got approval from the city council in 2016, instead of tax dollars, the facility was financed by airport fees and the federal government. Sky Harbor brings in about $38 billion in economic activity to the Valley every year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

