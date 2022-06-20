Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix late murder late Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight.

Police showed up and found a man who had been shot to death in front of an apartment. Witnesses told police that they had seen a man forcing a woman inside an apartment when witnesses heard gunshots. Investigators say that the man, who is believed to be from Tucson, had gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Once inside the apartment, they found the woman shot to death and the suspect who shot and killed himself. Police haven’t identified any of the victims.

An investigation is underway as homicide detectives work to learn more about what happened.

Editor’s Note: Police later clarified that they were responding to an initial shooting call just before midnight, not 3 a.m. as earlier reports indicated.

