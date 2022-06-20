Firefighters battling massive scrapyard fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire near two major freeways in Tempe. Initial reports of the fire came out around 7:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowing along Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road, near the Loop 101 and the Loop 202 freeways. There is an auto body parts shop and a scrapyard in the area but it’s unclear which structures are burning at this time. Crews from Tempe Fire and Mesa Fire are on the scene and are reportedly making good progress on controlling and putting the fire out. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Tempe police say Rio Salado is closed between Rockford Drive and Price Road, just west of the 101. If you’re traveling to that area, you may need to find an alternate route. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information.

