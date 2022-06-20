Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Firefighters battling massive scrapyard fire in Tempe

Crews are working a massive scrapyard fire near two major East Valley freeways Monday morning.
Crews are working a massive scrapyard fire near two major East Valley freeways Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire near two major freeways in Tempe. Initial reports of the fire came out around 7:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowing along Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road, near the Loop 101 and the Loop 202 freeways. There is an auto body parts shop and a scrapyard in the area but it’s unclear which structures are burning at this time. Crews from Tempe Fire and Mesa Fire are on the scene and are reportedly making good progress on controlling and putting the fire out. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

ARIZONA'S FAMILY FOODIE: Phoenix culinary icon Mark Tarbell is happiest when cooking, teaching up-and-coming chefs

Tempe police say Rio Salado is closed between Rockford Drive and Price Road, just west of the 101. If you’re traveling to that area, you may need to find an alternate route. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chef Mark Tarbell, his restaurant in Phoenix, and his Pan Seared Scallops.
Phoenix culinary icon Mark Tarbell is happiest when cooking, teaching up-and-coming chefs
Woman killed in crash on Loop 202 Santan freeway in Chandler
3 dead in murder-suicide, Phoenix police say
Phoenix police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Hadley Street.
Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say