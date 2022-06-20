A chance of monsoon storms this week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear skies and below-average highs were seen on the Monday holiday. Monday night is expected to see clear and warmer with lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees downtown. For Tuesday, expect sunny skies in the morning with storm clouds to the east of the Valley by midday with a high around 106. Look for the best chance of isolated thunderstorms to creep into the Eastern/Southeastern Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Daytime highs should be right on average or a little above average, depending on cloud cover and warm mornings.

As we head into the weekend, our chances of rain will depend on the moisture flow and outcome of storms in the mountains and to the south of the Valley. We may experience a high heat risk late in the week and into the weekend due to very warm morning low temperatures. It’s something that cannot be ruled out for June. We must also keep an eye on possible flooding on the burn scars in Gila County. Besides a risk for dry lightning, moisture levels at the surface should be high enough in the High Country to keep the fire risk below watch or warning levels.

