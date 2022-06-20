Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

A chance of monsoon storms this week for Arizona

Look for build-ups east of the Valley
7-Day Forecast for Monday, June 20
7-Day Forecast for Monday, June 20(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear skies and below-average highs were seen on the Monday holiday. Monday night is expected to see clear and warmer with lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees downtown. For Tuesday, expect sunny skies in the morning with storm clouds to the east of the Valley by midday with a high around 106. Look for the best chance of isolated thunderstorms to creep into the Eastern/Southeastern Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Daytime highs should be right on average or a little above average, depending on cloud cover and warm mornings.

As we head into the weekend, our chances of rain will depend on the moisture flow and outcome of storms in the mountains and to the south of the Valley. We may experience a high heat risk late in the week and into the weekend due to very warm morning low temperatures. It’s something that cannot be ruled out for June. We must also keep an eye on possible flooding on the burn scars in Gila County. Besides a risk for dry lightning, moisture levels at the surface should be high enough in the High Country to keep the fire risk below watch or warning levels.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 18
Some rain chances this week with a warming trend ahead
Warming trend coming this weekend
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, June 18
Mild Father’s Day Forecast
Monsoon has hit the Valley, highs in low triple digits for Father's Day