Wildfire near Arizona’s Kitt Peak observatory 40% contained

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Authorities say a lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson now is 40% contained. More than 300 firefighters continue to work the wildfire Saturday and if all goes as planned, authorities say the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday evening.

The wind-whipped fire started June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation about 8 miles southeast of Kitt Peak. It had grown to 27.5 square miles (71.2 square kilometers) before rain fell on the area Saturday. The fire’s acreage stood Sunday at 29.4 square miles (76.1 square kilometers).

Flames had reached Kitt Peak by Thursday night and officials evacuated a small community north of the mountain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

