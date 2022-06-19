Your Life
Some rain chances this week with a warming trend ahead

We’re looking at 103 degrees Monday, making it to around 110 by Friday.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drier air is filtering back into the region this afternoon, making it feel drier than it did earlier this morning when it was feeling humid. This week, high pressure will build across the region and will kick off a warming trend.

We’re looking at 103 degrees Monday, making it to around 110 by Friday. By the middle of the week, moisture returns, and this will give us a better chance for some showers and storms mid-week. The higher terrain areas, north, and east of Phoenix will have the best chance for thunderstorm activity.

There is still a Wind Advisory in effect for the high country, including Flagstaff until 8 p.m. on Sunday. There is also a wind advisory in effect throughout Sunday as well, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

