Mild Father’s Day Forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a mild and mostly quiet Father’s Day in Arizona. Valley temperatures should climb from the 70s this morning to a high of 101 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

No storms are expected in the Valley today as dry air works its way in from the west. Storm chances continue for Eastern Arizona today.

High pressure is expected to build over our region during the new week ahead, bringing hot temperatures, and eventually drawing in more moisture from the south that will fuel daily storm chances. Slight storm chances return to the Valley forecast late Tuesday and continue through Friday. Blowing dust will be a concern, along with lightning, gusty winds and brief, heavy rain. Temperatures will also climb to near 110 by the end of the workweek.

In the high country, storm chances climb this week as well. Look for daily storm chances along the Mogollon Rim and in higher elevations of our state starting Tuesday and continuing through the week.

Today, strong winds are expected in the high country, with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory issued for communities including Flagstaff from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Strong, southwesterly winds with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected, with a low relative humidity that could help fires spread quickly.

