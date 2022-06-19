Your Life
Man’s body found under Salt River bridge in Phoenix

Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was found around 8 p.m.(Source: MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say that they found a body in the Salt River bed on Saturday night.

According to Phoenix PD spokesperson Donna Rossi, officers found the man’s body under the Salt River bridge on 16th Street around 8 p.m. Police said the body was heavily decomposed. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the body. Police haven’t said what prompted crews to search the river.

