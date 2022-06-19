PHOENIX (Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Phoenix. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

#1. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

Distance: 112 miles

Driving time: 3.2 hours

Date founded: October 14, 1994

2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#2. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

Distance: 185 miles

Driving time: 3.9 hours

Date founded: December 9, 1962

2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#3. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

Distance: 198 miles

Driving time: 4.1 hours

Date founded: February 26, 1919

2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#4. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

Distance: 225 miles

Driving time: 4.3 hours

Date founded: October 31, 1994

2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#5. Zion National Park (Utah)

Distance: 289 miles

Driving time: 8.2 hours

Date founded: November 19, 1919

2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#6. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

Distance: 302 miles

Driving time: 8.1 hours

Date founded: February 25, 1928- 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#7. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

Distance: 342 miles

Driving time: 7.7 hours

Date founded: June 29, 1906- 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#8. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

Distance: 343 miles

Driving time: 7.6 hours

Date founded: October 31, 1994

2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#9. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

Distance: 344 miles

Driving time: 6.1 hours

Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#10. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

Distance: 349 miles

Driving time: 9.8 hours- Date founded: December 18, 1971

2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#11. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

Distance: 366 miles

Driving time: 12.1 hours

Date founded: September 12, 1964

2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#12. Arches National Park (Utah)

Distance: 404 miles

Driving time: 8.4 hours

Date founded: November 12, 1971

2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#13. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

Distance: 419 miles

Driving time: 10.2 hours

Date founded: October 27, 1986

2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#14. Channel Islands National Park (California)

Distance: 428 miles

Date founded: March 5, 1980

2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#15. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

Distance: 429 miles- Driving time: 8.0 hours

Date founded: October 15, 1966

2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#16. Sequoia National Park (California)

Distance: 437 miles

Driving time: 12.3 hours

Date founded: September 25, 1890

2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#17. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

Distance: 444 miles

Driving time: 13.3 hours

Date founded: March 4, 1940

2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#18. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

Distance: 444 miles

Driving time: 10.6 hours

Date founded: October 21, 1999

2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#19. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

Distance: 450 miles

Driving time: 8.2 hours

Date founded: May 14, 1930

2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

Distance: 485 miles

Driving time: 11.1 hours

Date founded: September 24, 2004

2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#21. Yosemite National Park (California)

Distance: 527 miles

Driving time: 12.2 hours

Date founded: October 1, 1890

2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#22. Pinnacles National Park (California)

Distance: 564 miles

Driving time: 10.4 hours

Date founded: January 10, 2013

2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#23. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

Distance: 588 miles

Driving time: 12.1 hours

Date founded: June 12, 1944

2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#24. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

Distance: 614 miles

Driving time: 14.8 hours

Date founded: January 26, 1915

2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#25. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

Distance: 726 miles

Driving time: 14.5 hours

Date founded: August 9, 1916

2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#26. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

Distance: 731 miles

Driving time: 16.3 hours

Date founded: February 26, 1929

2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#27. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

Distance: 792 miles

Driving time: 16.7 hours

Date founded: March 1, 1872

2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#28. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

Distance: 854 miles

Driving time: 18.3 hours

Date founded: January 9, 1903

2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#29. Redwood National Park (California)

Distance: 862 miles

Driving time: 19.5 hours

Date founded: October 2, 1968

2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#30. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

Distance: 866 miles

Driving time: 17.5 hours

Date founded: May 22, 1902

2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#31. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

Distance: 893 miles

Driving time: 19.7 hours

Date founded: November 10, 1978

2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#32. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

Distance: 1,053 miles

Driving time: 23.0 hours

Date founded: November 10, 1978

2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#33. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

Distance: 1,072 miles

Driving time: 22.6 hours

Date founded: March 2, 1899

2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#34. Glacier National Park (Montana)

Distance: 1,082 miles

Date founded: May 11, 1910

2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#35. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

Distance: 1,096 miles

Driving time: 19.0 hours

Date founded: March 4, 1921

2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#36. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

Distance: 1,170 miles

Driving time: 25.0 hours

Date founded: October 2, 1968

2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#37. Olympic National Park (Washington)

Distance: 1,181 miles

Driving time: 25.9 hours

Date founded: June 29, 1938

2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#38. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

Distance: 1,280 miles

Driving time: 21.7 hours

Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 192.83 acres

#39. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

Distance: 1,451 miles

Driving time: 30.3 hours

Date founded: April 8, 1975

2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)-

Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#40. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

Distance: 1,488 miles

Driving time: 26.5 hours

Date founded: February 15, 2019

2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#41. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

Distance: 1,490 miles

Driving time: 25.7 hours

Date founded: July 1, 1941

2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#42. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

Distance: 1,597 miles

Driving time: 32.7 hours

Date founded: April 3, 1940

2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#43. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

Distance: 1,633 miles-

Driving time: 27.9 hours

Date founded: June 15, 1934

2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#44. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

Distance: 1,762 miles

Driving time: 29.7 hours

Date founded: October 11, 2000

2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#45. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

Distance: 1,768 miles

Driving time: 30.3 hours

Date founded: December 27, 2020

2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 7,021 acres

#46. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

Distance: 1,800 miles

Driving time: 29.8 hours

Date founded: November 10, 2003

2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 26,476.47 acres

#47. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

Distance: 1,858 miles

Driving time: 37.5 hours

Date founded: October 26, 1992

2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#48. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

Distance: 1,917 miles

Driving time: 33.2 hours

Date founded: December 26, 1935

2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#49. Everglades National Park (Florida)

Distance: 1,949 miles

Driving time: 35.5 hours

Date founded: May 30, 1934

2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#50. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

Distance: 1,989 miles

Driving time: 34.5 hours

Date founded: June 28, 1980

2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#51. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,096 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#52. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,342 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#53. Acadia National Park (Maine)

Distance: 2,458 miles

Driving time: 44.4 hours

Date founded: February 26, 1919

2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#54. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,510 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#55. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,637 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#56. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,658 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#57. Denali National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,658 miles

Date founded: February 26, 1917

2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#58. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

Distance: 2,818 miles

Date founded: August 1, 1916

2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#59. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

Distance: 2,830 miles

Date founded: July 1, 1961

2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#60. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 2,896 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#61. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

Distance: 3,023 miles

Date founded: December 2, 1980

2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#62. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Distance: 3,094 miles

Date founded: August 2, 1956

2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

Distance: 5,057 miles

Date founded: October 31, 1988

2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 8,256.67 acres

