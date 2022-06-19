Your Life
Casa Grande woman saves several colonies of burrowing owls

A Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls.
A Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (AP) - Call it a “hoot” done it. Quick thinking by a Casa Grande woman saved several colonies of burrowing owls from being entombed as vehicles were parked near habitats across the street from Vista Grande High School during the recent graduation ceremony.

Nancy Wood contacted attending police officers, who were able to divert and inform people of the owls’ presence. PinalCentral reported that one burrow was slightly damaged, but the owls were kept safe as Wood erected safety barriers with accompanying signs letting the public know of the presence of the hardy birds.

The western burrowing owl is protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

