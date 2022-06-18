Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Why Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled this summer

As fires continue burning in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in Fourth of July festivities takes on greater significance.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As fires continue to burn in the High Country, the question of how fireworks should be used in upcoming Fourth of July celebrations takes on greater significance.

When the pandemic started, the sale of fireworks in Arizona took a hit. Demand has bounced back quickly, but supply still hasn’t caught up. “Production is trying to catch up, and it’s not completely caught up,” San Tan Fireworks owner Jason Colt said. “And it probably won’t be for a year and a half.”

It’s forced Colt to be proactive, buying some of his current fireworks supply as far back as 2020. Because Colt says, the demand for these on-the-ground fireworks isn’t going anywhere. “I had record sales for the fourth straight season,” he said. “Americans are always guaranteed certain things in a bad economy: gambling, alcohol, fireworks.”

TRENDING: Gov. Ducey declares state of emergency as Pipeline Fire burns near Flagstaff

But when it comes to city-run fireworks shows, that guarantee doesn’t really exist anymore. Last week, the City of Phoenix announced that all of its Fourth of July fireworks events are canceled due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, the City of Flagstaff has transitioned to a yearly laser light show, with city manager Greg Clifton saying “it was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk.”

Rural Metro Fire’s Shawn Gilleland says that same logic should apply to all Arizona residents. “If you can avoid doing it, don’t use fireworks this year,” he said. “Go to a professional show somewhere, go to the light show and enjoy it that way.”

While areas in the High Country generate the most headlines regarding fires, Gilleland says it doesn’t take much for someone using fireworks anywhere in Arizona to start one. “Many people think well I’ll just use my garden hose and I’ll just put it out real quick,” Gilleland said. “But I’ve seen where it starts from a small spark just grinding to the next thing you know you’ve got acres of fire running. Especially in windy conditions in dry, low humidity like we have now.”

TRENDING: Coolidge fire chief responds after neighbors question slow response to deadly fire

Gilleland and Colt’s advice? Wait overnight, and ideally, 24 hours before putting any fireworks into the trash. “It’s the same thing, somebody throwing hot fireworks in a garbage can, and then sticking the garbage can in their garage,” Colt said.

“We really want to just encourage people to be as safe as possible,” Gilleland added.

Any fireworks that go into the air are illegal for Arizonans to use, and even those on-the-ground ones like sparklers can only be used from June 24th through July 6th. However, for those looking for city-run fireworks shows, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, and Glendale are among the cities that will still be putting them on.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled due to fire risks, supply shortages
Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community
Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs
The Coolidge fire chief says it took 17 minutes for crews to arrive at the house fire.
Coolidge fire chief responds after neighbors question slow response to deadly fire