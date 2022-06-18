Your Life
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after small plane crashes near Buckeye Municipal Airport

The Buckeye Police Department said one person was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a small plane went down near Buckeye Municipal Airport early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called out to the airport around 7 a.m. The FAA said that two people were on board a Cessna plane that crashed in the desert. Video from the scene showed the plane’s wreckage and a heavy police presence in the fields northwest of the airport. The Buckeye Police Department said one person was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The FAA confirmed the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) is now leading the investigation as both agencies try to determine what led up to the crash.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

