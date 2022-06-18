1 dead, 1 in critical condition after small plane crashes near Buckeye Municipal Airport

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a small plane went down near Buckeye Municipal Airport early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called out to the airport around 7 a.m. The FAA said that two people were on board a Cessna plane that crashed in the desert. Video from the scene showed the plane’s wreckage and a heavy police presence in the fields northwest of the airport. The Buckeye Police Department said one person was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The FAA confirmed the National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) is now leading the investigation as both agencies try to determine what led up to the crash.

