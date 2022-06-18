Your Life
Scottsdale detention officer resigns after allegedly having sex with a minor

Surprise police say Tony Michel Ekiss faces multiple child sex charges.
Surprise police say Tony Michel Ekiss faces multiple child sex charges.(Surprise Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale Police Department detention officer has resigned after Surprise police say he is facing multiple child sex charges.

Scottsdale police say that Surprise PD tipped them off about a criminal investigation involving one of their detention officers on Sunday, Jun. 12. While it’s unclear what prompted authorities to conduct the investigation, Surprise police confirmed that Tony Michel Ekiss was arrested that day on eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor. His other charges include child molestation, furnishing harmful items to minors, aggravated luring of a minor, and surreptitious photographing and videotaping.

Scottsdale police say that upon learning of the possible charges, they were going to place Ekiss under non-disciplinary suspension while the department conducted its own investigation but Ekiss chose to resign. Surprise police say the investigation is still ongoing. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

