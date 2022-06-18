Your Life
Police seek suspect who hit man with hammer at Phoenix light rail station

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says it is looking for the person who allegedly hit a man several times with a hammer at a light rail station in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers say it happened at the Valley Metro light rail station near 19th and Glendale avenues after midnight. Investigators believe a man hit another man with a hammer several times before taking off. Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

