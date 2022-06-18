Police searching for suspected arsonist who targeted Phoenix restaurant in May
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for a suspected arsonist who targeted the Los Armandos restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on Saturday, May 7.
Around 5 a.m., surveillance video shows a man filling up a gas can inside of a rolling-style suitcase. The man is then seen walking into the restaurant while pouring the gasoline. Police say the man lit a fire and ran out of the restaurant and away from the area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5′7″, weighing about 150 pounds, and has black hair and a goatee. In the footage, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with grey sleeves and had tattoos on his hands.
You can watch the surveillance video from Silent Witness below:
Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and if anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S or 480-948-6377. Spanish speakers are invited to call 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O. You also may leave an anonymous tip at this link. Information leading to the suspect’s arrest may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.