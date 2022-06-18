Phoenix teens spend summer helping seniors, taking on small jobs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Conner and Carson Maes could be playing video games or hanging out with friends. Instead, the Phoenix brothers are washing windows and taking out the trash at the homes of Valley seniors, who could use a little help.

“Helping people in the community is a real big part of it,” said Conner Maes, 17. “It makes us feel good to help people in need, who can’t really do stuff themselves anymore.”

The Maes brothers recently created their own business called “Senior Helpers,” which they promote on social media and spread the word door to door with flyers. The services they offer include cleaning up around the house, walking the dog, picking up groceries, moving furniture, and the list goes on.

“Some jobs are quick and easy, and some jobs are like an hour or two hours long,” said Carson Maes, 14. “It’s a couple hours out a day, and makes me feel better knowing you’ve done something good.”

91-year-old Betty Moore is one of the Maes brothers’ favorite clients. Her daughter Luetta said it’s great to see young people stepping up to help others. “It makes a big difference to know I’ve got somebody that she can have me call to help do things that I cant do myself, or keep up with,” said Luetta Newnam.

The boys both attend Horizon High School. They don’t have any set prices for the jobs they do; it’s whatever a client wants to pay. The teens said if homeowners can’t afford to pay them, that’s perfectly OK. They’ll do the work anyway. “Hope we set an example, and more kids and more people would start helping out the community, and try to make it a better place,” said Carson Maes.

