First monsoon storms of the year with a warming trend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Showers and thunderstorm activity will continue throughout the afternoon and evening with the strongest, and most frequent activity occurring east of Phoenix, in the eastern portion of the state and the higher terrain.

Pinal County has gotten a lot of this activity, with reports of a strong thunderstorm producing 40 mph wind gusts, and accumulation levels in some areas around 0.10″-0.75″ according to the National Weather Service. The biggest impact from these storms will be strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust. Though the activity is mainly east of Phoenix, outflow boundaries could lead to gusty winds across the Valley.

Drier air moves in Sunday, leaving us with a dry forecast for Father’s Day. Expect below-average temperatures by tomorrow afternoon, we’re looking at a high of 99 degrees. By next week a ridge of high pressure will build across the region and this will result in a warming trend throughout the work week into the weekend. We will also have an increase in monsoonal moisture bringing back rain chances into the forecast by Wednesday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

