Chances for a storm in Phoenix today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first chance of showers for this year’s Monsoon will happen sometime Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. There is about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Rain amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible.

The cooler air behind a low-pressure system should keep temperatures this weekend at or below-average temperatures — 101 degrees for Saturday.

As we look into Father’s Day, expect humid conditions yet those cooler temps remain, with a high around 100. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.