Chances for a storm in Phoenix today

The first chance of showers for this year's Monsoonwill happen sometime Saturday afternoon and...
The first chance of showers for this year's Monsoonwill happen sometime Saturday afternoon and into evening hours. There is about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Rain amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible. The cooler air behind a low-pressure system should keep temperatures this weekend at or below-average temperatures — 105 degrees for Saturday. As we look into Father's Day, expect humid yet cooler conditions on Sunday, with a high around 102. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first chance of showers for this year’s Monsoon will happen sometime Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. There is about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Rain amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible.

The cooler air behind a low-pressure system should keep temperatures this weekend at or below-average temperatures — 101 degrees for Saturday.

As we look into Father’s Day, expect humid conditions yet those cooler temps remain, with a high around 100. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.

