3-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Chandler neighborhood

Police say a 3-year-old nearly drowned in a Chandler neighborhood.
Police say a 3-year-old nearly drowned in a Chandler neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say that a child has been rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning in a Chandler neighborhood.

Police say it happened at a home near Frye and Alma School roads around 11 a.m. It’s not clear if the near-drowning happened inside or outside of the house however officers say the boy is three-years-old and was taken in critical condition. There is no further information about what led up to the incident.

