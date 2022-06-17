Your Life
Woman shot, killed by police after allegedly breaking into Prescott home

Police say the woman was then shot by an officer and died at the scene.
Police say the woman was then shot by an officer and died at the scene.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an officer shot a woman after she broke into a Prescott home on Wednesday night. At 9 p.m., officers were called out near Fourth Street and Merritt Avenue after receiving calls about a woman breaking into someone’s house and threatening the owner. Officers arrived and found the woman still inside the house. Police say the woman “verbally threatened” officers but did not say if she had a weapon. Officers tried to calm the woman down but could not. Police say the woman was then shot by an officer and died at the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be investigating the shooting. It is unknown what led up to the officer shooting the woman. This is the 46th officer-involved shooting in Arizona and the 17th outside Maricopa County in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

