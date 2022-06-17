Your Life
Windiness to come this weekend with potential storms

Triple digits are here to stay! This weekend expect windiness and potential rains to come on Saturday!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will be a tad cooler in Phoenix today compared to Thursday. We had a high of 113 degrees on Thursday, and we are forecasting a high of 110 for Friday.

Plan on gusty conditions and high fire danger in northwestern Arizona as we head to the weekend. That is where we have red flag warnings. A trough to the north and the west will kick up the wind and usher in moisture to the state this weekend. The best chance for storms will be in eastern Arizona Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Gusty wind, lightning, and isolated heavy rain a possible with this first entrance into Monsoon 2022. There’s a chance for some storms in Phoenix in the next 48 hours.

Looks like our peak opportunity will be Saturday afternoon, with about a 30 to 40% chance to see some storms. They don’t look like heavy rain producers, with lightning, gusty wind, and maybe dust being the main threat. If we don’t see anything Saturday, our chances don’t look great Sunday afternoon, Father’s Day. We will see cooler temperatures, with highs dipping to the low 100s for Saturday and Sunday in most Valley locations.

Next week temp’s climb and we dry things out. Have a great weekend!

