WATCH: Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy gives latest update on the Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following Thursday’s State of Emergency declaration in Coconino County, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy spoke with Good Morning Arizona to provide the latest on what’s happening in Flagstaff and the areas surrounding the Pipeline Fire.

“We’re already in preparations of flood mitigation efforts,” said Mayor Deasy. “We’re still probably a week out likely before the fire has settled down completely, but we have a Type 1 Incident mandate team, lots of personnel are working to contain this.” He said that on the first night the fire started, flames on the mountain were visible from the city.

“It’s scary,” said Deasy. “Though it did not hit Flagstaff itself, we’re thankful for that, we do have over 2,500 households that had to be evacuated from the surrounding community.” He said that anyone who wants to help can go to Flagstaff and help pack sandbags for the fire-flood preparation efforts.

“We were expecting two washes [with the Tunnel Fire] that the county would need protection from,” he said. “Now with the Pipeline Fire, there’s 10 washes.” He said that there are sandbag packing events every weekend in order to get ready for the coming rains. If you’re looking for more ways to help or want to track the Pipeline Fire containment process, click here.

