UnResolved Podcast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- August, 2013. A grisly discovery is made in the desert outskirts of Phoenix. The partial remains of a young woman are found, unearthed by a monsoon. Days turn to weeks, weeks to months…months to years. And still her case remains unsolved. Her name? Adrienne Salinas.

In this 6-episode docuseries, award-winning investigative reporter Morgan Loew, takes a new look at her murder, following a trail of information that twists and turns from Phoenix to New Mexico to Washington. Where will it all lead, and will Adrienne’s story remain…unresolved?

