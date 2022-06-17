Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

UnResolved Podcast

The ongoing pursuit of justice for Adrienne Salinas
UnResolved
UnResolved(Arizona's Family)
By Morgan Loew
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- August, 2013. A grisly discovery is made in the desert outskirts of Phoenix. The partial remains of a young woman are found, unearthed by a monsoon. Days turn to weeks, weeks to months…months to years. And still her case remains unsolved. Her name? Adrienne Salinas.

In this 6-episode docuseries, award-winning investigative reporter Morgan Loew, takes a new look at her murder, following a trail of information that twists and turns from Phoenix to New Mexico to Washington. Where will it all lead, and will Adrienne’s story remain…unresolved?

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher (coming soon) | Google Podcasts (coming soon)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carola Lovering
Olivia’s Book Club Podcast: Carola Lovering “Can’t Look Away”
Issues with overstocking
Arizona’s Family On Your Side Podcast: Overstock issues
The Murders
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 1 - The Murders
Briana's Journal
Briana’s Journal for Episode 1: The Murders