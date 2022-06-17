UnResolved Podcast
The ongoing pursuit of justice for Adrienne Salinas
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- August, 2013. A grisly discovery is made in the desert outskirts of Phoenix. The partial remains of a young woman are found, unearthed by a monsoon. Days turn to weeks, weeks to months…months to years. And still her case remains unsolved. Her name? Adrienne Salinas.
In this 6-episode docuseries, award-winning investigative reporter Morgan Loew, takes a new look at her murder, following a trail of information that twists and turns from Phoenix to New Mexico to Washington. Where will it all lead, and will Adrienne’s story remain…unresolved?
