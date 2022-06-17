Your Life
Terror Trader in Chandler: where spooky season is all year long

If Halloween is your favorite holiday or you just can’t get enough of horror movies, check out Terror Trader in Chandler where spooky season never ends.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday or you just can’t get enough of horror movies, be sure to check out Terror Trader in Chandler where the spooky season never ends!

On Friday, the store is hosting a sales event called “Sales from the Darkside” from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. There will be 55 horror vendors, ice cream trucks, cosplay contests, and more. It’s free to attend, and if you come in cosplay, you just might win a prize in the 9 p.m. cosplay contest!

Terror Trader hosts a variety of events in the store as well as a weekly podcast called “Creep Cast”. You can check out a list of tonight’s vendors, listen to this week’s podcast episode, and more on their website here.

