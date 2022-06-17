Your Life
Police identify man found dead inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

Salt River PD detectives say a body found inside a Red Robin restaurant was an employee killed during a robbery attempt on Sunday (6/12).(AZFamily)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police have identified the man who was found dead in a Red Robin restaurant earlier this week in Scottsdale. Joseph Doyle was an employee of the restaurant, located just off of Talking Stick Way in the Scottsdale Pavilions, and was found dead by police during a protective sweep around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say they were responding to another employee’s report that the door to the restaurant had been broken. Police believe Doyle was killed during a suspected robbery, but there are no further details available about what may have led up to the incident.

Salt River detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area of the Scottsdale Pavilions on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. are invited to call 480- 850-9230.

