Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4′s eighth concourse set to open Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4. It features state-of-the-art technology with local shops and restaurants that you’ve seen in the Valley. Its designs are inspired by State 48. The new concourse features art and views of Arizona’s greatest assets, from terrazzo wall pieces of Phoenix lights to a baffle in the ceiling inspired by the Imperial Sand Dunes west of Yuma. “Since I hear there is some Arizona Wildcats in attendance, Eegees is coming,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The multimillion-dollar facility was financed not by tax dollars but by airport fees and partly by the federal government. Sky Harbor, which brings in $38 billion to the Valley economy annually, is getting eight more gates for Southwest Airlines. “Even if you don’t fly that often you have a stake in what is happening here. It’s an incredible economic engine that supports Arizona’s trade and tourism,” said Arizona’s Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton.

Designers are touting the sustainability of the new facility that’s diverted 95% of all construction wastes from landfills, plus smart windows that changes their tint based on where the sun is in the sky, which will save energy costs for the airport. The concourse opens to the public and is fully operational on Monday.

