Phoenix leaders want 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council unanimously approved the new EV Road Map Plan this week. This calls for city cars, trucks and buses to be converted to electric over the next eight years.

The plan hopes to have 280,000 electric vehicles on city roads by 2030. Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari is leading the effort to turn to cleaner energy on the streets. She says Phoenix needs to be a leader in green energy.

“I think the city needs to show this is possible and this is the direction we are moving in this is better for the economy and air quality,” she said. “The vision I have for the city of Phoenix in 2030 is much better air quality high quality high wage job and people working in innovation.”

Ansari says the plan includes 500 new charging stations to be built around Phoenix. While most people charge at home, people in apartment complexes or homes without a garage can depend on charging stations. So infrastructure would be vital to convincing more people to make the switch. “We are already leaders in electric vehicles but we think this will help get us to the next level,” Mayor Kate Gallego said.

There are five steps the city wants to take to accomplish this goal. You can read more about the plan below.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.