Phoenix grandmother reaches out for help after being told to clean alley behind house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dixie Chapman, 77, has a tough time getting around these days, but she can go into her backyard. The senior has a block wall behind her south Phoenix home that shields her from all the trash and debris on the other side. “My back is bad,” said Chapman. “I can’t breathe good enough to even walk around out there to see what’s there.”

Even though the Phoenix grandmother doesn’t have access to the alley behind her house, the City of Phoenix recently told her that it’s her responsibility to clean it up. Chapman received a notice last week that she must trim the vegetation and remove all materials behind her property by Friday. “It’s not right, because it’s not my garbage and it’s not my place to clean it up,” said Chapman.

The senior homeowner called the City of Phoenix to complain, then reached out to Arizona’s Family for help. It didn’t take long for someone from the Phoenix Public Works Department to call Chapman back and offer assistance. “I think he told his supervisor that Channel 3 was on there way out here,” said Chapman. “They said the city would clean it up.”

Lorizelda Stoeller is the deputy public works director for the City of Phoenix. She said that Phoenix homeowners are required by law to maintain the area from their property to the middle of the alley line, to protect the health and safety of residents.

Rodents, mosquitos, and flies can be a problem when there’s an abundance of trash, according to Stoeller. It’s also a fire hazard. Stoeller wants to encourage residents to reach out when they are facing financial or physical hardship. “We understand everyone has different situations, but we are willing to work with residents,” said Stoeller. “The common goal is to keep our community safe and free of litter and debris.”

Chapman is just relieved she won’t have to clean the mess behind her house in the 110-degree heat. “I think they’ve got more abled workers than me to clean up the alley,” said Chapman. Any questions about alley cleanup should be directed to the Phoenix Public Works Department at 602-262-7251.

