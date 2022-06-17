Your Life
Parts of I-10, I-17 to be widened outside of Phoenix as part of newly-approved plan

An image showing both directions of I-10
A stretch of Interstate 10 in Arizona | Courtesy: ADOT(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for fewer traffic jams on parts of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 north of the Valley. Well, after a few years of construction. On Friday, the State Transportation Board approved the Arizona Department of Transportation’s five-year Transportation Facilities Construction Program which includes a number of improvements to major corridors.

The plan would provide approximately $328 million to add lanes between Anthem Way and Sunset Point with work starting later this year on the I-17. Another $400 million will be spent to widen I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, specifically between Loop 202 and State Route 387. The work is set to start next year and includes $110 million to replace the Gila River bridges. Other projects include building the first phase of the Interstate 40/U.S. 93 west Kingman interchange and widening the last two-lane section of State Route 260 near Lion Springs, which is east of Payson.

The plan is also set to invest $2.5 billion in various pavement preservation projects spanning 400. Nearly half a billion dollars is also being spent on tech upgrades, including expanding broadband connectivity along I-40 from Flagstaff to the California state line. Check out additional improvements and upgrades here.

