MCSO discusses recruitment efforts as the Phoenix Police Department offers raises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says there is a continuous discussion of pay, hiring incentives, and recruitment efforts in order to address the hiring shortage.

“When I came on back in 1985, I mean there were lines out the door for applications and people going through the testing process,” said MCSO Executive Chief Barry Roska. “But as the community changes and our candidate pool changes, then it becomes--what are those changes identifying and how can we reach them to still tell them about a satisfying and rewarding career in law enforcement and basically giving back to the community in one form or another?”

Chief Roska says they have about 100 openings at MCSO. “We have vacancies and we’re hiring. We’re offering incentives and sign on bonuses and the packages that includes benefits for health and education,” Chief Roska explained. “We have lateral programs where you’ll be placed in the salary range commensurate with your prior experience.”

Chief Roska says they’ve had to come up with creative ways to attract recruits to work for MCSO. “Part of that upgrade was a commitment to the technology that is needed, reaching out through the various platforms of Facebook or TikTok, all of those little apps the younger generation has really gravitated to,” Chief Roska said

The starting salary for a new deputy sheriff is about $58,000. Chief Roska says they already adjusted the salary at the beginning of the budget year.

“Hopefully that discussion point isn’t one where it’s like, it’s been addressed, no need to go back to it. It’s like, no, we’ve taken a step but there should be additional steps that should always be considered,” Chief Roska explained. “Pay right now is obviously a priority for a lot of people out there when you talk about inflation, the cost of living, to support a family, to even drive your car to get to work. It can’t just be we’ve addressed it, let’s move on. It has to be constantly part of any conversation that goes on.”

On Wednesday, the Phoenix city council members approved a pay raise for the starting salary of new Phoenix Police recruits.

“With what happened at the City of Phoenix, it’ll hopefully spark another review or if we do an assessment of our status, of our available deputy sheriffs responds to calls as opposed to the size of the city or call volumes,” Chief Roska said. “The county is growing. We know new developments are going up in county areas that none of us ever thought would be at.”

MCSO offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for lateral recruits from other departments. “It’s important they join the law enforcement community and we continue as a unified service group to provide for all of our community members regardless of who they sign on with. Hopefully with us--but if not, then we’ll wait for them to come back through our lateral process,” Chief Roska said.

