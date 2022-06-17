Man accused of selling meth, fentanyl to the homeless in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of selling meth and fentanyl to homeless people around a downtown Phoenix shelter. Police say 21-year-old Cristian Machado was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, beginning in May, several detectives went undercover to find drug dealers believed to be selling meth and fentanyl to homeless people near 12th and Jackson streets. Court paperwork says investigators were able to buy the drugs from homeless people around a nearby shelter. After talking to some of the people, police discovered a person nicknamed “Ghost,” later identified as Machado, was selling the drugs. Court paperwork says police found out Machado would hide in his car, walk into the shelter, sell the drugs for a cheap price, then come back later to pick up the money.

On May 5, a detective met up with Machado and got his phone number. Four days later, officers followed Machado to his home in Phoenix and saw him get into another car and sell the driver fentanyl. Machado then got out, and the driver drove away but was pulled over by officers. According to court documents, the driver admitted Machado sold him the fentanyl.

On May 17, the detective who got Machado’s number called Machado and ordered two ounces of meth. The two met up in a parking lot in Phoenix, and Machado sold the meth for $300. Eight days later, the detective called Machado again and ordered two more ounces of meth, which Machado delivered and sold for $280. Finally, on June 9, Machado sold the investigator two more ounces of meth and some fentanyl.

According to court documents, officers pulled over Machado and found he had 1,000 fentanyl pills with him, and he was arrested. On Tuesday, police searched Machado’s house and found 13,000 pills hidden inside. Machado was booked on seven counts of felony drug charges.

